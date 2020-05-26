|
GRAY Jane Forbes (Jean) (nee Crilly) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Southpark Residential Home, Jane (Jean), loving wife of the late Stanley. Much loved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly missed by the family and
many friends.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in lieu to Alzheimer Scotland. Funeral service will be at Mortonhall Crematorium,
but is private due to the current circumstances.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 26, 2020