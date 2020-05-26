Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane GRAY

Notice Condolences

Jane GRAY Notice
GRAY Jane Forbes (Jean) (nee Crilly) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Southpark Residential Home, Jane (Jean), loving wife of the late Stanley. Much loved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly missed by the family and
many friends.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in lieu to Alzheimer Scotland. Funeral service will be at Mortonhall Crematorium,
but is private due to the current circumstances.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -