Robertson Jane (June) (Longstone)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, with her loving husband John by her side, June, beloved mother and mother-in-law to Mark and Julie, Iain and Jackie, Scott and Sandra and Clarke and Karen.
A very much loved gran and great-gran to all the grandchildren and a great friend to many. A private family funeral will take place in light of current restrictions, however donations, if desired, may be sent to the Oncology Department of the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 16, 2020
