THOMSON Jane (Inverness / formerly of
Fort William / Edinburgh)
Jane Gilchrist Cranston, born August 1, 1943, passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, October 4, 2020,
at the age of 77 years. Beloved daughter of Matthew and Mary Henderson (deceased), wife of Charles Thomson (deceased) and a loving mother to sons Michael, Charles and Stewart. Due to recent advice to reduce social gatherings, there will be a private funeral service at Inverness Crematorium, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but a donation can be made in memory of Jane for Dementia Scotland at www.alzscot.org
Enquiries to Mairi Russell Funeral Service, Tel: 01349 880901.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2020