HEATLIE Janet (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on November 15, 2020, Janet Heatlie, aged 80 years, dearly loved wife of the late Andy, beloved mum to Shona, Debra, Kim and Drew, grandma and great-grandma "GG" and dear sister of Elizabeth and Noreen. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held on Monday, November 30, at 11 am, with live streaming available for family and friends. Please log in to, Website, www.obitus.com, Username, Bexi0491, Password, 616538.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020
