|
|
|
KING Janet (formerly of Newtongrange, Midlothian)
On December 30, 2019, at Munches Park Care Home, Dalbeattie, Janet Edgar King (nee Weston), formerly of Newtongrange, Midlothian, beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mother of Ian, Janice and Stuart, and a loving mother-in-law and gran. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries (DG1 4JF), on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020