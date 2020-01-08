Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet KING

Notice Condolences

Janet KING Notice
KING Janet (formerly of Newtongrange, Midlothian)
On December 30, 2019, at Munches Park Care Home, Dalbeattie, Janet Edgar King (nee Weston), formerly of Newtongrange, Midlothian, beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mother of Ian, Janice and Stuart, and a loving mother-in-law and gran. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries (DG1 4JF), on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -