|
|
|
MACNAMARA
Janet (nee Couper) MBE
(Edinburgh)
On January 18, 2020, at the Colinton Care Home, after a long battle with
Parkinson’s, beloved wife of the late Eric and dear mother to the late
Anne. A very special person whose life was unselfishly taken up by her
fostering of over 200 babies awaiting adoption. Funeral to take place at
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11
am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson’s UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 28, 2020