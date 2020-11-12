Home

MACNAMARA Janet Anne (McLaughlan) (Edinburgh)
Sadly passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved wife to David, loving mum to Catherine, Pauline and David and a much loved grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 11. Much loved sister to Danny and the late Pat. Mother-in-law, auntie and good friend to many. Missed deeply - love all family and friends. Funeral service private, at Mortonhall
3 pm, on November 16, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 12, 2020
