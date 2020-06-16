|
MELDRUM Janet
(nee Jenkins) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, Janet, much loved daughter to the late Ina and Bill (Bilston) and sister to the late Margaret. Adored mum to Ailsa and Ramsay, mother-in-law to Neil and doting grandma to Clara and Emily. Much loved friend to all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 16, 2020