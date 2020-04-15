Home

Janet (Baker) MOAN

Peacefully, on April 4, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers and Vascular Dementia. Beloved wife of the late Joe Moan, treasured mum to baby Joseph, Anne, Arthur, Josie, Phil, Stevie, Anthony and Thomas. A dear mother-in-law. Loving granny and great-granny. Auntie Anita to Jim and Pamela. Auntie Janet and granny Moan to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private committal at Mount Vernon Cemetery, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 15, 2020
