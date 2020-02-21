|
SMITH Janet (Wallyford)
Peacefully, at St. Columba's Hospice, on February 17, 2020. Janet, a loving wife to the late John, loving mum to George, Caroline, Betty, Janet and the late John and loving grandmother, sister and aunt. A service will be held at St Clement's Parish Church, Wallyford, on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery. All welcome to Wallyford Club, after the interment. Donations welcomed for St. Columba's Hospice
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2020