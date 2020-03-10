|
TOWNSLEY Janet (Jenny) (Southside)
Suddenly, at home, on February 28, 2020, Jenny, beloved daughter of the late Matt and Martha, loving mother of the late Marshal, much loved sister of Annie, Matt, John and Jimmy, also a loving auntie. A requiem Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart RC Church, 28 Lauriston Street, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, March 17, at 12.30 pm, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, 2.30 pm approximately Janet will be received into church on Monday, March 16, at 6 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 10, 2020