|
|
|
TWEEDIE Janet Wyse (Jenny)
(nee Rodgers) (Longstone / Merchiston)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Tom Tweedie, devoted and much loved mum of Susan and dear mother-in-law of Simon. Loving sister of the late Willie and Alex Rodgers.
A good friend and caring neighbour to many. She will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private with a live webcast available for family and friends. Donations, if desired, to Capability Scotland or Bethany Christian Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2020