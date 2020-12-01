Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd (Morningside)
6 Braid Road
Morningside, City of Edinburgh EH10 6AD
0131 447 5419
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis QUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis QUIN

Notice Condolences

Janis QUIN Notice
QUIN Janis Peattie (Broxburn)
Suddenly, aged 66, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She will be sorely missed by all. Much loved mum to her daughters Lisa, Julie and Tracey and doting GJ to her grandchildren, Harrison, Daisy and Zach. The funeral service will be private due to government restrictions on Friday, December 4, at 1 pm. Should you wish to pay your final respects the hearse will be a horse drawn carriage and will go to Warriston leaving from William Purves Funeral Directors, 106, Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD at 12.15 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -