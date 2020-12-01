|
QUIN Janis Peattie (Broxburn)
Suddenly, aged 66, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She will be sorely missed by all. Much loved mum to her daughters Lisa, Julie and Tracey and doting GJ to her grandchildren, Harrison, Daisy and Zach. The funeral service will be private due to government restrictions on Friday, December 4, at 1 pm. Should you wish to pay your final respects the hearse will be a horse drawn carriage and will go to Warriston leaving from William Purves Funeral Directors, 106, Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD at 12.15 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 1, 2020