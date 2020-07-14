|
BRODIE Jean (Edinburgh)
Passed peacefully, at home, on July 10, 2020, aged 76, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Brodie, much loved mother of Rob, Alison, Ruth and James. A wonderful granny to her 6 grandchildren. Loving sister and a dear friend to many. You will be missed. A small private funeral is to be held on Friday, July 17 and a memorial service will take place at a later date. No flowers please, but any donations welcomed to the eye cancer charity OcuMelUK, ocumel.org.uk.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 14, 2020