CHAPPELL Jean Dalrymple (Leith)
Peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum of Elaine and mum-in-law to Jeremy, beloved aunt to Bill, Catherine, Jean, Alison and the late Jim and a loving sister, cousin, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Will be very much missed by all the family. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 17, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020