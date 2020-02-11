Home

Jean Dalrymple CHAPPELL

Jean Dalrymple CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Jean Dalrymple (Leith)
Peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum of Elaine and mum-in-law to Jeremy, beloved aunt to Bill, Catherine, Jean, Alison and the late Jim and a loving sister, cousin, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Will be very much missed by all the family. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 17, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020
