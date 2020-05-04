|
|
|
GRAHAM Jean Evelyn
(nee Campbell) (Uphall)
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Jean Evelyn Graham announces her passing away, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 84. She died peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Home and we give sincere thanks to those who cared for her. Evelyn, beloved wife of Gilbert Fraser Graham, loving mother and mother-in-law of Iain, Pamela, Gillian, Graeme and much loved granny to Joanna, Ross, Kirsty, Rory and Murdo. Due to present circumstances, the funeral service will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020