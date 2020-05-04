Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Evelyn (Campbell) GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

Jean Evelyn (Campbell) GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Jean Evelyn
(nee Campbell) (Uphall)
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Jean Evelyn Graham announces her passing away, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 84. She died peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Home and we give sincere thanks to those who cared for her. Evelyn, beloved wife of Gilbert Fraser Graham, loving mother and mother-in-law of Iain, Pamela, Gillian, Graeme and much loved granny to Joanna, Ross, Kirsty, Rory and Murdo. Due to present circumstances, the funeral service will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -