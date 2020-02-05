Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean GILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Melvin) GILLON

Notice Condolences

Jean (Melvin) GILLON Notice
GILLON Jean (nee Melvin) (Newcraighall, Cleikiminrig)
Peacefully and bravely surrounded by her family at home, on January 28, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of John, loving mum to Ross and Steven, precious nana to Ruby, much adored sister, sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. Loved by many. Funeral service to be held February 11, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am, where everyone is invited. Family flowers only, however a collection will be taken for Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -