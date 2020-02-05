|
GILLON Jean (nee Melvin) (Newcraighall, Cleikiminrig)
Peacefully and bravely surrounded by her family at home, on January 28, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of John, loving mum to Ross and Steven, precious nana to Ruby, much adored sister, sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. Loved by many. Funeral service to be held February 11, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am, where everyone is invited. Family flowers only, however a collection will be taken for Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020