Jean (Carrington) HAMILTON

Jean (Carrington) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Jean (Carrington) Peacefully, at Guthrie House Care Home, on March 3, 2020, Jean, beloved wife of Iain, loving mum to Colin, Lorna, Shona and the late Carol, also a much loved gran, great-gran and sister. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, at 12 noon. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers, can be made on retiral for Alzheimer Scotland, to reflect Jean's life and personality, please wear something bright.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 10, 2020
