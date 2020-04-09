|
|
|
HOSIE Jean (nee Walker) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Jean, beloved wife of Tam, much loved mum of Paul and David, mother-in-law to Shirley and Sharon, proud granny to Shannon, Liam, Erin and Ivy Jean, loving sister of Barbara and the late Betty and Rena. Due to current government advice the service will be private. Donations in Jean's memory can be made online to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 9, 2020