LAW Jean (nee Wilson) (Haddington / Livingston / Greenlaw / Macmerry)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday, January 9, Jean, a loving wife to the late Jimmy, a beloved aunty to all the family who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 28, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Jean will be taken for Alzheimers Scotland.
No flowers, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
