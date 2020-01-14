Home

Jean (Kemp) MILLER

MILLER Jean (nee Kemp) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Jean, beloved wife of John (Clem), much loved mum to Janine, loving mother-in-law to Alec and adored gran to Gregor and Ryan. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, January 21,2020, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Marie Curie and Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 14, 2020
