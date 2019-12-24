|
|
|
ELMS Jeannie (Currie)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Jeannie, beloved wife of the late Bill, adored mum and mother-in-law, cherished nana, great-nana and special friend to many. She will be sorely missed by everyone. A service will be held at Currie Kirk, on Monday, December 30, at 12.30 pm and afterwards to Currie Cemetery, for interment at 1.30 pm. All family and friends welcome. If desired, flowers can be sent to William Purves, Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 24, 2019