TURNBULL Jennifer (Jenni) (Prestonpans / Gorebridge)
Passed away very suddenly, on July 8, 2020, aged 37. Much adored and devoted mum to Jessica, James and Connor, dearly loved and loving daughter to Heather and the late Robert, much loved sister and best friend to Laura, much loved auntie to Hannah and sister-in-law to Stuart. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, July 21, at 12 noon. All welcome due to restrictions invited family members only to attend inside the chapel but others are welcome to attend and listen to the service via the speakers at the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2020
