DOLAN Jessie (Bonnyrigg)
Jessie's family have been overwhelmed by all the wonderful messages of support, cards and beautiful floral tributes received following the death of our Mum. Thank you to all Mum's friends and neighbours for such a lovely send-off, to Rev Lorna Souter for her comforting graveside service, Jim McCabe - Piper and Alexander Davidson & Sons for such professional attention. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the carers who looked after Mum including those from Midlothian Council and Bluebird Care and to everyone at St David's Day Centre. Finally our greatest pride and appreciation is to our devoted and adored Mum, Gran and Great-Granny - we were so blessed to have you in our lives.
A mother holds her children's hands for a while......their hearts forever.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 25, 2020