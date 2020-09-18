|
McGARVIE
Jessie
(nee Buchan) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Loving wife to the late William McGarvie, loving mother to William, Gillian and the late Derek, mother-in-law to Trish, devoted granny to Karyn, David, Derek, Ashley, Abbey and Brooke and proud great-granny to Kimberly, Elise, Junior, Rocky, Kloe, Frankie and Ollie.
Sorely missed.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service will be private due to current restrictions, at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, September 21, at 11 am. Jessie will be leaving from Whitehill Avenue, Musselburgh, at 10.30 am, if you wish to pay your respects.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020