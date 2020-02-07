Home

STANTON Jessie (nee Thomson) (Prospect Street / Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Cameron Park Nursing Home, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Jessie, aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Jimmie, a loving mum to Elizabeth and Ian, sister to James and the late Billy, mother-in-law to Stewart and Susan, beloved granny to Ryan, Kerry, Steven, Liam, Dean, Paul, Charlie and Sophie, great-granny to wee Lochlan and baby Isla, sister-in-law to Joan, aunty and friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 3 pm. All friends and family welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
