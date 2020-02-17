|
JOHNSTON Jim (Longniddry)
Peacefully, at home, on February 9, 2020, with his family by his side, Jim, much loved husband of Sharon, adored dad of Tim, Steve, Alan, Thomas, Caitlin and Matthew, loving grandad to Calum, Gemma and Dylan. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 20, at Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, as a retiring collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020