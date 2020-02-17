Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Jim JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Jim (Longniddry)
Peacefully, at home, on February 9, 2020, with his family by his side, Jim, much loved husband of Sharon, adored dad of Tim, Steve, Alan, Thomas, Caitlin and Matthew, loving grandad to Calum, Gemma and Dylan. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 20, at Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, as a retiring collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -