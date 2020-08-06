|
PETRIE Jim (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 1, 2020, at home, Edinburgh, Jim, respected Cornet Player, much loved husband of Margaret, youngest brother of John and Billy. Loving dad to James and Martyn, father-in-law to Hoa and Laura and a doting grandfather to William, Amiee and Victoria. Due to the ongoing restrictions a private interment will take place at Warriston Crematorium, on August 12, 2020, at 11 am. On route to Warriston the funeral procession will drive past the pub at the Corn Exchange and the Diggers Bar. Family flowers only, however donations can be made to Cancer Research and Kidney Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2020