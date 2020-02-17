|
|
|
SCOULAR Jimmy (Portobello)
Peacefully, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 6, 2020, after a short illness. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Bunny, much loved dad of Michael and Kevin, loving father-in-law to Lynne and Moira and a dear grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Mass will be held in St John The Evangelist RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Friday, February 21, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, at 12.15 am, both to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020