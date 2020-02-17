Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00
St John The Evangelist RC Church
Brighton Place
Portobello
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:15
Portobello Cemetery
Milton Road East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy SCOULAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy SCOULAR

Notice Condolences

Jimmy SCOULAR Notice
SCOULAR Jimmy (Portobello)
Peacefully, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 6, 2020, after a short illness. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Bunny, much loved dad of Michael and Kevin, loving father-in-law to Lynne and Moira and a dear grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Mass will be held in St John The Evangelist RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Friday, February 21, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, at 12.15 am, both to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -