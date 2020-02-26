Home

GRAHAM Joan MacCuish (nee MacLeod) (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at home in Edinburgh, on Friday, February 21, 2020, aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Keith Leitch and the late Sinclair Graham and dear mother of Jennifer and Maureen and adored grandmother of Scott, Fynn and Kai, loving sister to Murdo and aunt to her many nephews and nieces. Funeral on Saturday, February 29, interment at Morningside Cemetery, Edinburgh, at 11 am, followed by Thanksgiving Service, at the Faith Mission, Edinburgh, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but donations may be sent to Dogs Trust or Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2020
