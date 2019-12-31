|
Groat (Nee Gray)
Joan
Leith
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 25 th December 2019, Joan loving wife of
the late Ritchie.
Much loved mum to Keith, Robin and Neil. Special mother-in-law to Nok and Rebecca and a
special friend to Janice. Cherished gran to Luke, Innes, Fergus and Iyra. Much loved sister
Mina, Gilbert and Robert. A funeral service will take place at Warriston
Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 31, 2019