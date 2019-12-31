Home

Groat (Nee Gray) Joan Leith Peacefully at home on Wednesday 25 th December 2019, Joan loving wife of the late Ritchie. Much loved mum to Keith, Robin and Neil. Special mother-in-law to Nok and Rebecca and a special friend to Janice. Cherished gran to Luke, Innes, Fergus and Iyra. Much loved sister Mina, Gilbert and Robert. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Family Announcements 0131 370 0848
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 31, 2019
