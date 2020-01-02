|
Groat Joan (nee Gray) (Leith )
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Joan loving wife of the late Ritchie, much loved mum to Keith, Robin and Neil, special mother-in-law to Nok and Rebecca and a loving friend to Janice. Cherished gran to Luke, Innes, Fergus and Lyra, much loved sister to Mina, Gilbert and Robert. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 2, 2020