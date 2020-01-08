|
REAPE Johan (nee Rodgers) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on December 29, 2019, aged 83. Johan, beloved wife to Vincent, much loved mum to Lorette, Liz, Des and Stephen, adored granny to Erin, Euan, Aidan, Molly and Anna, mother-in-law to John and Chris and cherished by all the family. A Requiem Mass to be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 am, followed by an interment at Inveresk Cemetery, at approximately 11 am. Johan will be received into church on Sunday, January 12, at 5 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020