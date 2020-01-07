Home

BLACK John (Loanhead / Penicuik)
Peacefully, on January 3, 2020, at Cowan Court, Penicuik, John, dearly beloved husband of the late Liz, much loved dad of Iain and Kenny, dear father-in-law of Wendy and Linda and dearly loved grandad of Cameron and Charlotte.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, January 13, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given after the service in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020
