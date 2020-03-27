|
CURRIE John (Jack) Campbell (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Jack Currie, late of Milnathort and formerly Edinburgh City and Lothian and Borders Police. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce
(nee Smith) and the late Mae (nee Macphail). Much loved father of Fiona and Denice, father-in-law of the late Ross Liddell, Paul Kirkby and Morgan and Julie Macphail. Adored grandad to Arwen, Ruben, Holly
and Lucy. Elder son of the late Ada, Jack, and brother of the late Jim Currie.
'A true gentleman, always interested and interesting.
Our loss is Heaven's gain'.
Private funeral service April 3, 2020, at 1.30 pm. More at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 27, 2020