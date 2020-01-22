Home

John Campbell ROBERTSON

John Campbell ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON John Campbell (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Ferryfield House, on January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Sylvia, proud dad of Nicola and Derek, father-in-law to Scott and Gillian, grandad to Dean and Craig, much loved brother, uncle and friend. Formerly of United Wire, Granton and Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 28, at 10 am. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020
