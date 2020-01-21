Home

NELSON John Crawford (Gorebridge)
Peacefully at home, on January 10, 2020, aged 95 years. John (former teacher at Greenhall High School), beloved husband of the late Jenny and Cathie, a dearly loved uncle to Kathleen, Stuart, Moira, Helen and great-uncle to all his family. A dear friend to Sharon. Funeral at Harvieston Cemetery, on Monday, January 27, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 21, 2020
