DIXON John (Newtongrange)
Suddenly, at home, John Dixon, aged 90, beloved husband of the late Marion, much loved father of Vivienne, Brian, Gordon, Adrian and the late Norman, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Ann and the late Mary. Service will be held on Monday, February 17, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at
1.30 pm, to which family and friends are invited. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection after the service for Marie Curie Hospice. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020
