FAWNS John (Clermiston)
Peacefully, on October 17, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, aged 87. John, beloved husband of the late Alice, much loved dad of John, Andrew and Alice, father-in-law of Joan, Anne and Gordon, loving grandad of Kevin, Maria, Laura, Chloe, Emma, Sam and James. Great-grandad of Zac. A private service will take place due to current restrictions, but a webcast of the service will be shown.
Please call Scotmid Funerals on
Tel: 0131 334 7308 for webcast details. Family flowers only, please. John will be greatly missed by all his family.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 27, 2020