Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John FAWNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FAWNS

Notice Condolences

John FAWNS Notice
FAWNS John (Clermiston)
Peacefully, on October 17, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, aged 87. John, beloved husband of the late Alice, much loved dad of John, Andrew and Alice, father-in-law of Joan, Anne and Gordon, loving grandad of Kevin, Maria, Laura, Chloe, Emma, Sam and James. Great-grandad of Zac. A private service will take place due to current restrictions, but a webcast of the service will be shown.
Please call Scotmid Funerals on
Tel: 0131 334 7308 for webcast details. Family flowers only, please. John will be greatly missed by all his family.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -