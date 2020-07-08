Home

FORREST John H. (Jack) (Penicuik)
Suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Aaron House Care Home, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Loving husband to the late Jean, father to Ian, Scott and Keith, grandad to Catherine, Linda, Robert, Zara and Sean, great-grandad to Rhomey, Craig and Marshall. Jack worked most of his life at Bartholomew's Printers, Edinburgh. He dedicated his life to his family and his other passion Penicuik Silver Band. No flowers, please. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place, but a memorial service will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2020
