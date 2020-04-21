|
HALDANE John (Jack) (Trinity)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on April 15, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Jeanette, much loved partner to June, loving father of David and Keith, father-in-law of Margaret, proud papa and grandfather to Martin, Rebecca and Lucy, dear brother to the late Michael and brother-in-law to George Holywell, beloved uncle to Sally, Nicola, Rachel and Andrew, treasured friend to Susan and Sally. Jack will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Due to current Government advice, a private service will be held at Warriston Crematorium. Donations in Jack's memory to St Columba's Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 21, 2020