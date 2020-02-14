|
HERBISON John (Cramond, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Monday, February 3, 2020. John
(retired Head of Physics,
The Mary Erskine School), devoted husband to the late Fiona Hewitt (née
Warsop) and greatest dad ever to Alice Genevieve. A celebration of John's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 3 pm, to which all family, friends, former colleagues and pupils are warmly invited. No flowers, please. A collection in aid of Cats Protection will be offered.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020