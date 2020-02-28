|
YOUNG
John (Jock)
(Carrington)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at home, on February 22, 2020, aged
80 years. John, beloved husband of Norma, much loved dad of Brian and
Stuart, devoted grandad to Calum, Rebecca and Cerys and great-grandad to
Sophie, also a dear father-in-law to Alison and Lynne. Funeral service at
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, March 6, at 12 noon, to
which all family and friends are invited Family flowers only please, but a
collection will be taken on behalf of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020