BROWN John Kerr (Alnwickhill)
Peacefully, in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Much loved husband of Chris, beloved father to David, Lynda, Joyce and Keith. Adored grandfather to Rhona, Julie, Kellie, Robyn, Ryan, Erin, Chloe, Ellis, Ellen, and great-grandfather to Sophia. Funeral at 11 am, on Wednesday, April 22, private due to current circumstances, but a webcast will be available. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 16, 2020