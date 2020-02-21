Home

John Laurence GAVIN

John Laurence GAVIN Notice
GAVIN John Laurence (Morningside / Colinton Mains)
Passed at home, very suddenly but peacefully, after suffering a long term illness, John, aged 49 years. Beloved and cherished wife of Gillian, loyal son to the late James and Hazel, a dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 28, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Please wear something tartan.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2020
