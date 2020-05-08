|
WATT John McDonald (Penicuik)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at East Lothian Community Hospital, Haddington, on April 26, 2020, aged 83. Loving husband of Margaret, much loved father of Keith, Kevin and Fiona, loved father-in-law to Shirley, Alleyenne and Basel, devoted grandfather to Cameron, Harvey, Oliver, Gregor, Joseph, Oscar and dear brother of Millie. Private funeral due to current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 8, 2020