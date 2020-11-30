|
McLACHLAN
John (Whitson)
Born June 8, 1939, in Edinburgh. Suddenly, at home on November 18, 2020. John (Jock), dearly beloved husband of Helen, precious and loving father to Ian, Lorraine and Linda. Loving stepfather to Helen, Janette and Johnny. Proud and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Son of the late William and Janet, loving brother to Bobby and the late Billy. Late kitchen porter of Western General Hospital.
Will be sadly missed but never forgotten, a true gentlemen.
Private service at Warriston Crematorium due to covid.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 30, 2020