McTERNAN
John (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 29, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a very long illness, which was borne with great courage. John, loving husband to Christine and much loved dad to Lisa and Craig and father-in-law to Terry, grandad to Kirsty, a well loved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private.
John will be so sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 6, 2020