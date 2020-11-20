Home

MILLER John (Ian) (Penicuik)
Suddenly, at home, on November 5, 2020. Recently retired director of Scotmid Co-op. Much loved brother of David and his wife Isobel and of the late Betty. Fond uncle of the late Elizabeth and her family. He will be very much missed by his cousins as well as his Labour/Co-op comrades and his many friends in all of the organisations in which he played a part. Due to the current situation, the funeral will be private but the cortege will leave Loanburn Avenue, at 12.10 pm, on Wednesday, November 25, travelling via Carnethy Avenue, the town centre then back down John Street. No flowers, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2020
