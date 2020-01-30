|
MORELAND John (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St.Columba's Hospice, after a short illness, John, dearly loved husband to Sarah, loving dad to Angela and grunda to Emma, father-in-law to John and brother to George. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a collection on retiral for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 30, 2020